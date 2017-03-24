LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The International Tour Management Institute (ITMI) Symposium is an annual event that attracts about 400 tourism industry professionals. An essential aspect of the symposium is to showcase the destination to key industry stakeholders, many of whom are responsible for the development of tour itineraries.

ITMI recently held its 30th annual symposium in Little Rock, Arkansas.

“The success of the symposium largely depends upon the guidance and support we receive from the local convention and visitors bureau and its partners,” said Ted Bravos, CEO of ITMI. “Little Rock far exceeded our expectations by designing extraordinary tours of the area, which were only eclipsed by exciting social events that included culinary feasts and sophisticated entertainment.”

“We welcomed the opportunity to host this group of tourism professionals,” said Gretchen Hall, Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) president and CEO. “It was a pleasure showcasing our city and our state to key industry influencers who play a crucial role in driving the overall leisure travel market.”

As an investment in the future of Arkansas tourism, Hall and her LRCVB team, and Arkansas Department of Parks & Tourism executive director Kane Webb, provided substantial in-kind and financial support for this tourism industry event. Many other local and state organizations collaborated to help make this the most successful event in ITMI’s long history.

A cultural, historical and scenic gem, Little Rock is home to the Clinton Presidential Library, the Arkansas Art Center, Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site, Heifer International and many other world-class attractions. Little Rock boasts award-winning restaurants, sophisticated night life and the excitement of a bustling city, located just a short drive from Hot Springs National Park, the Ozark Mountains and a wealth of breathtaking natural wonders that make Arkansas The Natural State.

The International Tour Management Institute Symposium attracts domestic and international tour operators, tour directors and guides, meeting planners and travel journalists. Recognized as a leading tourism conference, participants come together to share knowledge, insights, experiences and success stories. Representatives from leading domestic and international tour operators such as Globus Family of Brands, Tauck, Adventures by Disney, Destination America, Rick Steves’ Europe, Collette, Worldstrides, EF Explore America and Rustic Pathways typically attend.

Since 1976, ITMI has been America’s premier training and certification program for professional tour directors, guides, motorcoach drivers and travel staff. For more information about ITMI, contact Annemarie Osborne at Annemarie.Osborne@gmail.com, 949-237-2906 or visit itmisf.com.

The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) is the official destination marketing organization for the City of Little Rock, charged with marketing and selling the city as a meetings, sports and leisure travel destination. The LRCVB also operates the Statehouse Convention Center, Robinson Center, River Market and multiple parking facilities. For more information about LRCVB, contact Libby Doss Lloyd at 501-370-3248 or by email Llloyd@littlerock.com or visit littlerock.com.

Article by PRWEB