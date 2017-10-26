Make connections to the 19th century while experiencing the pioneer frontier at the Log Cabin Village living history museum in Fort Worth, Texas. The living museum revives the work and lives of bygone Americans.

“Every day we are open, we have historical interpreters dressed in 19th-century-style clothing to greet our visitors, demonstrate pioneer skills and relay history,” said Rena Lawrence, assistant historic site supervisor. “These people truly help our guests escape the present and experience the past.”

In the 1950s, the village was a project of the Pioneer Texas Heritage Committee and members of the Tarrant County Historical Society to create a space dedicated to log cabin structures, history and the preservation of 1800s culture. Their vision was to build connections between 19th-century Texas and the modern age through sensory experience and educational exploration.

Today, each of the historic structures are furnished with authentic artifacts, providing visitors a realistic peek into the life of the 19th-century North Texas frontier. Groups can explore a preserved water-powered gristmill, a one-room schoolhouse, an herbal garden, a blacksmith shop and several pioneer homes.

Groups can experience the “Meet the Pioneers” tour — a 90-minute exploration of several cabins where visitors meet with knowledgeable interpreters who engage them in conversations about 19th-century living. Groups are provided hands-on experience with replica artifacts of the time and demonstrations that may include weaving, blacksmithing, candle making and milling. More information on each cabin and structure can be found on the tour page of the Log Cabin Village website.

To book a tour, groups are asked to call and reserve a time and day at least three weeks before the desired tour date. Complimentary motorcoatch parking is available on-site at the living history museum.

For more information, call 817-392-5881 or logcabinvillage.org.

Article by Erin Mueller