Tour elegance and class at Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum

Experience the United States’ first Châteauesque-style mansion in Norwalk, Connecticut.

“The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion was a technological marvel of its time,” said Susan Gilgore, executive director of the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum. “It had hot and cold indoor plumbing, gas lighting, a ventilation system, speaking tubes, servants’ bells and a central heating system that burned 1 ton of coal a day. Not even President Lincoln’s White House was as advanced.”

Visitors learn about the history of the home and the families that lived in it. Groups can tour the restored first floor that contains a rotunda with 42-foot ceilings and four furnished period rooms that share the beauty of the Victorian era. The tour covers the servants’ quarters and the unrestored second floor where the Lockwoods and their guests slept.

The mansion, known as “Elm Park,” was the summer cottage for wealthy railroad baron and businessman LeGrand Lockwood. It took four years for the mansion to be built, and it was completed in 1868. The home is known to be one of the most significant and earliest Second Empire-style homes in the country.

The museum has special exhibits that change and a variety of seasonal events that take place throughout the year. Slated for demolition in the 1960s, the mansion was saved by preservationists. For five decades, it has gone through renovations to restore it to its original beauty and has served as a museum.

“Visitors are enchanted by the grandeur and beauty of the building’s interiors and they really enjoy learning about the Lockwood and Mathews families,” Gilgore said. “It is a fascinating history, deeply connected to the larger American experience of the early Victorian era and Gilded Age.”

Gilgore recommends scheduling a group tour at least one month in advance, and even earlier if visiting during the holiday season. Motorcoach parking is available at the museum.

For more on the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum call 203-838-9799 or visit lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Article by Steph Lulofs