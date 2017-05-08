Loen Skylift goes from fjord to mountain in 5 minutes

LOEN, Norway — On May 20 the new cable car in Loen in the Nordfjord area in Norway will welcome travelers from all over the world. The attraction’s official name is Loen Skylift, and it will carry visitors on the world’s steepest aerial ropeway, more than 3,300 feet above the Nordfjord, providing breathtaking views over the fjord landscape.

“Loen Skylift is the quickest and easiest way to explore the best of what Norway’s mountains have to offer,” said Richard Grov, general manager. “The trip from the fjord to the peak only takes a few minutes. High, steep and safe, you will be brought 3,300 feet up to Mount Hoven.”

At its fastest, the journey takes five minutes, and the aim is to transport more than 40,000 visitors up and down this year. Loen Skylift will operate year-round.

Her Royal Majesty Queen Sonja will officially open the Loen Skylift

Her Royal Majesty Queen Sonja, who is celebrating her 80th birthday together with His Royal Majesty King Harald in May, will officially open the Skylift on May 20.

“We are deeply honored that Her Majesty the Queen will be with us on this important day,” Grov said. “It will be a grand event that we are really looking forward to.”

“Loen Skylift makes the fantastic nature experiences in the area accessible to all,” said Ms. Bente Bratland Holm, director of tourism at VisitNorway. “We have the belief that this will become a big favorite in the future.”

Kristian Jorgensen, director of Fjord Norway, agreed. “The view is breathtaking, with beautiful fjords in all directions, spectacular mountains and the Jostedalsbreen Glacier as a backdrop,” Jorgensen said. “This is undoubtedly one of Scandinavia’s most exciting travel experiences.”

Local food and mountain adventures

From Mount Hoven visitors have access to several miles of sign-posted hiking trails. Winter activities include snowshoeing, cross country skiing and ski touring. The popular climbing route Via Ferrata Loen, with Gjolmunnebrua suspension bridge (the longest Via Ferrata bridge in Europe), ends at Mount Hoven. Once at the top, visitors can enjoy fine dining with local ingredients at the mountain restaurant at the edge of the cliff, before taking the cable car back to Loen.