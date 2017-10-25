Lonely Planet declares Oslo as ‘must visit’ in 2018

OSLO, Norway — The international travel guide Lonely Planet announced its annual “Best in Travel” list on Tuesday. Oslo is the only Scandinavian city on the list of the 10 best cities in the world for 2018. The Norwegian capital is, among others, highlighted for its combination of exciting architecture, art, food and nature experiences. 2018 is also an anniversary year for both the country’s royal couple and the city’s opera house, which only adds to the reasons for visiting Oslo in the coming year.

Lonely Planet highlights the city’s mix of urban mood and green areas. “Showing off doesn’t really come naturally to Oslo. First and foremost, this is a city to live in, with parks to get lost in, waterways to wander and fjords to kayak — not to mention a coffee culture that equals Stockholm and Copenhagen’, writes Lonely Planet about the city.

The designation of Norway’s capital as a hit travel destination happens during a period when the city is experiencing increasing interest from visitors. In five years, the number of guest bed nights has risen by 35 percent — from 458,000 in 2012 in August of 2012 to 619,000 in August of 2017. And according to the city’s tourist board, this strong positive growth is expected to continue following Lonely Planet’s stamp of approval.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bits that Oslo has been selected as one of the must-see cities in the world to visit,” said Christian Lunde, Visit Oslo CEO. “Being chosen by Lonely Planet is a great honor for us. This would never have happened without the tremendous support from the city’s hard-working travel and leisure industries. There’s so much positive energy in Oslo nowadays, and we can’t wait to welcome more guests.”

The country’s national tourist board, Visit Norway, also expects this stamp of approval from Lonely Planet will increase awareness of Norway as a travel destination.

“This is fantastic news,” said Bente Bratland Holm, director of Visit Norway. “Moving forward, we wish to show more of our cities, food and culture — in addition to the spectacular landscapes that Norway is famous for. This is verified proof that we’re making our mark in this field too.

“I believe an international ranking of this magnitude will turn heads toward Norway and Oslo. The exposure this list generates will trigger more curiosity worldwide and give people numerous reasons to visit”.

