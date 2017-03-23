LONG BEACH, Wash. — Long Beach and Long Beach Package Travel will welcome tour operators to the World’s Longest Beach in September.

Long Beach Package Travel is participating in a FAM tour preceding the “Spotlight on the Northwest” trade show for tour operators and suppliers in Seattle.

The “Spotlight on the Northwest” FAM tour is scheduled for Sept. 5–8, 2017, and features incredible tours, networking and site visits before a conference in Seattle with educational seminars, more networking and a trade show.

The pre-show familiarization trip takes tour operators from Portland, Oregon, along the scenic Columbia River up to the steamy Mount St. Helens volcano, then off to the spectacular coastal scenery in Long Beach, Washington.

In Long Beach, tour operators are in for a treat as they experience agritourism, living history and other attractions.

“Long Beach Packaged Travel is excited to showcase museums, oyster farms and beautiful Grays Harbor, home of the Lady Washington Tall Ship,” said Ragan Myers, tourism and events coordinator for Long Beach Package Travel.

Delegates will also visit Mount Rainier, a wildlife park, tour Tacoma and see famous Chihuly glass art.

“This whirlwind tour of the Northwest features multiple cities, the ocean, two volcanoes, wildlife and fascinating museums,” Myers said.

There’s buzz at both American Bus Association and National Tour Association about this conference planned for tour operators by tour operators. Sue Arko of Free Spirit Vacations & Events, Cynthia Billette of Columbia Crossroads and Tish Losure from Brilliant Edventures have put this annual spotlight conference together with specially selected suppliers across the Pacific Northwest. The pre-FAM was made possible thanks to the Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority hosting the Sept. 8–10 conference, Myers said.

“We’re excited about this opportunity and encourage tour operators to apply for registration,” Myers said. “Space is limited. Advance reservations required. Join us on this tour and conference. Build your business, have fun, meet new people and complete a dazzling array of site visits.”

All travel buyers must be approved, and this offer is open to qualifying tour operators only. For more information or to request a registration form, call Sue Arko at 480-926-5547 or email sue@freespiritvacations.com.