Longue Vue House & Gardens leads lifelong learning

Built between 1939 and 1942 for Edgar and Edith Stern and their three children, the Longue Vue House & Gardens was one of the last country place-era homes built in the United States. Today’s visiting students will find it’s easy to make meaningful connections to history on this 8-acre site in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Middle and high school groups are welcome to come on a House and Gardens Tour,” said Marguerite Andrews, marketing and communications for Longue Vue House & Gardens. “Students learn about architecture, landscape architecture, Louisiana history, native plants, ecology and horticulture.”

Consisting of a main house, eight dependencies, five structures, 14 garden areas and 22 fountains and ponds, the Longue Vue House & Gardens was designed by landscape architect Ellen Biddle Shipman and architects William and Geoffrey Platt. Shipman, the Platt brothers and the Sterns worked closely together to create a masterpiece of utility and beauty that continues to unite the house and gardens today.

One particularly informative part of the site is the Discovery Garden, which includes medicinal plants, carnivorous plants, compost, seasonal fruits and vegetables, and a hydroponic garden tower.

“The Discovery Garden is an educational garden for students of all ages to engage in hands-on, experiential learning about insects, botany, lifecycle and agriculture,” Andrews said.

Earlier this year, Longue Vue was named in the “Top Ten North American Gardens Worth Traveling For,” by the Canadian Garden Council and the American Public Gardens Association. The award honors gardens that contribute to and excel in creating partnerships between gardens and tourism.

“Longue Vue is an unrivaled jewel in a city rich with beautiful homes and gardens, and we are honored to be identified as one of 10 destination gardens in North America,” said Tony Chauveaux, executive director. “Tourism is the world’s fourth-largest industry and garden tourism is one of the largest sectors in the tourism market.”

Longue Vue can accommodate 30-passenger vehicles or less for on-site parking. Larger motorcoach vehicles can drop students off at the entrance on Bamboo Road and park at City Park.

For more information, call 504-293-4701 or visit longuevue.com.