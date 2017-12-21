Just minutes from downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, Lookout Mountain is the perfect destination for groups with fun, unique experiences and amazing natural beauty! Lookout Mountain is home to three top-rated, world-famous attractions that showcase the natural and historic beauty of the area, each with one-of-a-kind, breathtaking views of the Chattanooga Valley.

Trek through Rock City’s natural wonders! Only six miles from downtown Chattanooga, Rock City is 1,700 feet above sea level, with a 140-foot waterfall that cascades down the mountain, and the famous Swing-A-Long bridge that spans nearly 200 feet. This self-guided tour along the brow of Lookout Mountain gives visitors a bird’s-eye view from high atop Lookout Mountain. Some of Rock City’s other features include Lover’s Leap where you can “See Seven States,” and challenge yourself on the climbing wall, see seasonal birds of prey shows, and enjoy dining at Café 7 on the terraces at Lover’s Leap (check website for seasonal hours). Fairyland Caverns offers magical vignettes of beloved fairy tales that are sure to delight guests of all ages. In addition, Rock City hosts numerous special events and festivals year round.

Discover adventure at Ruby Falls, America’s deepest commercial cave and tallest underground waterfall open to the public! Enjoy a guided tour through the cavern with its unique geological formations. The highlight of the journey is the spectacular 145-foot underground waterfall located 1,120 feet beneath the surface of Lookout Mountain. And weather is never an issue, because it’s always 60 degrees inside the cave. At Ruby Falls, you can experience amazing panoramic views of the Tennessee River atop the Lookout Mountain Tower and the thrill of ZIPStream Aerial Adventure from the tree tops overlooking Chattanooga. Open seasonally, ZIPStream is made up of suspended obstacle courses, zip lines and a 40-foot Climbing Tower! Ruby Falls also hosts Lantern Tours, Extended Cavern Experiences, and many other special events throughout the year.

Ride the Incline Railway for a “Mile of Smiles!” Operating for more than a century, the world’s steepest passenger railway is a National Historic site and a Mechanical Engineering Landmark. Be sure to visit the machine room where the giant gears are put into motion. The bottom station is located at the foot of Lookout Mountain in historic St. Elmo, where you will find lots of local charm for your group! Be sure to enjoy some Clumpies Ice Cream, recognized as one of the best in America by Thrillist. At the top, enjoy scenic views from the observation deck and scrumptious homemade fudge.

Create memories your group will treasure! Visit Lookout Mountain and join in on the “Lookout Mountains of Fun!” Start planning your trip today by visiting lookoutmountain.com for savings on package rates that include admission to all 3 Lookout Mountain attractions!