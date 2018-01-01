Loretta Lynn’s Ranch attracts country music fans

Fans of American country music legend Loretta Lynn have a chance to see the places near and dear to the singer-songwriter’s heart at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

“Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is located in beautiful, rural Middle Tennessee,” said Anthony Brutto, one of the ranch managers. “Loretta fell in love with Hurricane Mills and wanted to be able to share it with her fans and friends. Historic Hurricane Mills was established in 1876 and has a lot of history. The grist mill provided power to the town and was one of the first places in Tennessee to have electricity.”

The ranch is a family campground, one of Tennessee’s largest tourist attractions and an events center, Brutto said. In addition, the 3,400-acre ranch has a grist mill dam, hiking and biking trails, horseback riding, guided tours, a museum, campfire shows, tubing, kayaking and canoeing.

There is no charge to visit the ranch, but there are charges for activities and tours. A flat admission entitles visitors to a tour of a replica of Loretta’s Butcher Hollow childhood home, a simulated coal mine, Loretta’s Plantation home where she lived during the peak of her career — it remains as it was when she lived there — and a visit to the Coal Miner’s Daughter Museum.

Groups can take a self-guided tour to experience the “Legend of Loretta Lynn” in the 18,000-square-foot museum, where they can see Lynn’s collection of memorabilia and awards from her career, as well as mementoes from her friends from the world of entertainment.

There is a discount on admission for groups of 15 or more. The ranch can arrange meals from Loretta Lynn’s Kitchen, Brutto said. Free motorcoach parking is available on-site.

For more information, call 931-296-7700 or visit lorettalynnranch.net.

Article by Kathie Sutin