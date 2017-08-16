Los Rios River Runners, New Mexico’s oldest river rafting company, offers visitors a unique opportunity to float the Rio Grande River. The company specializes in half-day, full-day, overnight, multi-sport and specialty float trips.

A popular trip for groups, the Native Cultures Feast and Float gives visitors a chance to experience Native American culture while they float, concluding with an authentic Native American meal.

“We put a Native American on the boat and float a gentle section of the Rio Grande, and they share histories and stories,” said Cisco Guevara, president and CEO of the company. “Sometimes they’ll sing a traditional song. They have these really wonderful show-and-tell bags. It’s really a unique, beautiful way to connect with the local, indigenous population.”

Guevara said a float trip is a great way to learn about life in the Southwest.

“Then, after the calm float trip, the family of the indigenous guide has prepared a traditional feast meal,” Guevara said. “So if you’re lucky enough to attend one of the religious ceremonies in the pueblos here on the Rio Grande and if you were extra lucky and got invited into one of the private homes, this is the kind of meal you would be fed.”

Los Rios River Runners offers several other float trips that lend themselves to groups including the Orillia Verde tour, the Sunset Dinner Float and the Racecourse Half Day.

“Water connects us all, and water in the Desert Southwest is extremely important to our lives and our livelihoods,” Guervara said. “And being on the water gives you a connection with the environment, with the people, with the culture, with the spirit of the Southwest.”

Groups receive a discount on river rafting trips, and free motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 575-776-8854 or visit losriosriverrunners.com.

Article by Kathie Sutin