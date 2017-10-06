WOODSTOCK, N.H. — White Mountain Attractions (WMA) and the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests (Forest Society) have jointly agreed to close Lost River Gorge effective immediately, due to the Dilly Forest Fire located in North Woodstock. The team fighting the fire made the request of WMA and the Forest Society on the afternoon of Oct. 5.

“We were originally planning to close for the season on October 15, so we will be closing a few days early,” said Jayne O’Connor, president of WMA. “Columbus Day weekend is one of our busiest, so this will come at some cost. But getting this fire contained is clearly the higher priority.”

“The team fighting this fire has a very challenging task,” said Jane A. Difley, president/forester at the Forest Society. “The slopes where the fire is burning are extremely steep, making this fire particularly dangerous for those working to contain the fire on the ground. We are more than willing to do what we can to assist in their work.”

Lost River Gorge will re-open in the spring, near Mother’s Day, weather permitting. The Dilly Cliffs Trail will be closed indefinitely.

The Forest Society acquired its Lost River Reservation in 1912. The society has leased the Lost River Gorge & Boulder Caves attraction to WMA of North Woodstock, New Hampshire, since the late 1960s.

Those planning to visit Lost River Gorge this weekend may want to visit another Forest Society Reservation (go to www.forestsociety.org for details). Travelers also can access information on other attractions in the White Mountains region (see www.visitwhitemountains.com for details).