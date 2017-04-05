Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s set for Barefoot Landing in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Burroughs & Chapin is planning a major transformation of Barefoot Landing over the next few years, starting with the development of a walkable restaurant district. The area — to be known as Dockside Village — is located along the Intracoastal Waterway and will include LuLu’s by Lucy Buffett.

Dockside Village will feature a collection of outstanding culinary offerings, common areas, waterfront dining and architecture designed to bring to life the personality and character of the Carolina coast.

LuLu’s by Lucy Buffett will set the stage for Dockside Village. Combining a great dining experience and a fun, family friendly atmosphere, LuLu’s will become one of the most appealing entertainment destinations in the Myrtle Beach area. In addition to the full-service 400-seat restaurant and outdoor dining areas, LuLu’s will feature live music nightly, a large sandy beach, a ropes climbing course, an arcade and other activities throughout the approximately 20,000-square-foot destination. LuLu’s will also be home to LuLu’s Shag Beach Bar.

The restaurant will be built between Greg Norman’s and TBonz with plans to open in the spring of 2018.

Barefoot Landing will be LuLu’s third location. The first is in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and the second is in Destin, Florida.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be bringing some gumbo love and LuLu’s lifestyle to Myrtle Beach,” said Lucy Buffett, LuLu’s owner. “In keeping with LuLu’s coastal atmosphere, our new home along the Intracoastal Waterway offers the perfect backdrop for the fun, food and music that is so classically LuLu’s. We offer our guests the ideal place for relaxation, laughter, memory-making and, of course, delicious Coastal Southern cuisine.”

Economic impact

In Alabama, LuLu’s has an annual economic impact in excess of $20 million along with its high-profile community involvement and philanthropy. Buffett intends to have the same impact in North Myrtle Beach beginning with the creation of over 200 jobs, along with the intention of the same active community participation and support.

“I’m looking forward to being a good neighbor with the locals,” Buffett said. “I’ve always believed in taking care of the folks who take care of LuLu’s.”

Known as a chef, business woman, author and storyteller, Buffett is the sibling of famous troubadour Jimmy Buffett.

LuLu’s will offer its best selling Crab Melt and the “Pa-menna” cheeseburger with pimento cheese, bacon and a fried green tomato. LuLu’s offers an allergy menu with selections that exclude gluten, egg, seafood, shellfish, dairy or soy.

“We’re pleased to announce that LuLu’s is going to be a part of the new Dockside Village at Barefoot Landing,” said Jim Apple, chief executive officer of Burroughs & Chapin. “The Dockside Village will offer residents and visitors an appealing dining destination by combining great restaurants, attractive architecture and the property’s nearly half mile of waterfront frontage. LuLu’s is the ideal concept to kick off this initiative.”

“Our vision for Barefoot Landing is to create a place that combines the natural beauty of the waterfront with the character and authenticity of historic main streets in a re-imagined shopping and dining experience that’s distinctly coastal Carolina,” said Chad Carlson, executive vice president of Burroughs & Chapin. “With its family-friendly atmosphere, Southern coastal personality and great culinary experience, LuLu’s is an excellent complement to Barefoot’s new brand positioning.”