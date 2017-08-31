Lyric Opera of Chicago combines music and drama

Groups are treated to spectacular productions and some of the greatest voices in the world at the Lyric Opera of Chicago in the historic Civic Opera House.

Journey to the exotic shores of Ceylon in The Pearl Fishers or the decadent court of Mantua in Rigoletto.

Thrill to Faust as well as Jesus Christ Superstar.

Join a Pre-Opera Talk an hour before the performance and hear a free, 30-minute preview about the composer to enhance the group’s understanding of the show.

“Our audiences come away with having seen a big production of a classic musical or opera,” said Magda Krance, manager of media relations at Lyric Opera of Chicago. “With a full orchestra and glorious costumes, the Lyric Opera provides an outstanding theater experience in Chicago,”

Take the group beyond the footlights with a special, hour-long backstage tour led by a knowledgeable docent. Get insights into the vibrant world of grand opera, see the inside of the art-deco Ardis Krainik Theatre and enjoy a close-up view of the orchestra pit.

Backstage is where all the magic happens and where visitors can learn about all of the skilled professionals who bring operatic stagecraft to life. Backstage tours can be customized for groups.

Groups of 10 or more receive special discounts at all opera and spring musical performances, complimentary tickets for group leaders, complimentary motorcoach parking, recommendations for dining partners and preferred reservations for backstage tours. The final price is based on the day of attendance and the number in the group. For every 20 tickets purchased, a complimentary ticket is provided. All groups pay a one-time processing fee with each order.

A variety of dining venues are located nearby, including 312, Greek Islands, Latinicity and Cochon.

For more information, call 312-827-5613, email roupsales@lyricopera.org or visit lyricopera.org.