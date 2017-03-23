In November, the Mackinac Bridge officially celebrates its 60th anniversary.

The 5-mile suspension bridge over the turbulent Straits of Mackinac opened to traffic on Nov. 1, 1957, after a four-year construction period.

“Whenever I see this great bridge of ours that connects the two peninsulas of Michigan and spans one of the most treacherous bodies of water in the world, I think of the architect and chief engineer, David B. Steinman, who called it the ‘Greatest Bridge in the World,’” said Fred Huffman, group tour coordinator for Upper Peninsula Travel & Recreation Association.

“A mathematical genius who had designed over 400 bridges on five continents, Steinman believed in the bridge from the start and scoffed at the critics who said the bedrock was unstable,” Huffman said. “He guaranteed the bridge could withstand winds of 200 mph and that its steel and concrete foundation sunk to bedrock and weighing nearly a million tons would outlast the pyramids.”

Before the bridge, ferries transported people and goods between Mackinaw City and St. Ignace.

Huffman said the 8-acre Bridge View Park in St. Ignace on the north side of the bridge is a great stop for a photo opportunity.

The bridge, often called the “Mighty Mac,” is part of Interstate 75, and tolls are charged. Motorcoaches pay on a per-axle basis.

Over the years, Huffman has dispelled many myths about the Mackinac Bridge. For instance, travelers do not need a passport to cross the bridge into the Upper Peninsula. Contrary to popular belief, no one is buried in the concrete workings of the bridge. Sadly, five men died in the construction of the bridge, including three that fell.

Huffman said it is true there were no gray squirrels in the Upper Peninsula until the bridge opened. The gray squirrels started their migration north across the bridge shortly after it opened and have been heading north ever since.

The Mackinac Bridge Walk is an annual event held every Labor Day since 1958, in which people may walk the length of the bridge. In an average year, 40,000 to 65,000 people participate.

The height of the main towers about the water is 552 feet, and the total length of wire in the bridge’s main cables is 42,000 miles.

For more information, contact Upper Peninsula Travel & Recreation Association at 800-562-7134 or visit uptravel.com.