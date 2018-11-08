From Nov. 30–Jan. 4, see thousands of lights move in time to music performed by Macon Pops, Macon’s contemporary orchestra. The Light Show kicks off with a live concert by Macon Pops on November 30. This free, family-friendly event is the perfect way to kick-off your holiday celebrations.

2. Tubman Museum

Dedicated to the art, history and culture of African Americans, this 49,000-square-foot space includes a mural called “From Africa to America,” an inventors gallery, local history, and more.

3. Hay House

Lovingly nicknamed “The Palace of the South,” this 18,000-square-foot Italian Renaissance Revival mansion is a must-see. It’s considered the most advanced antebellum building in America for its style, craftsmanship and technological innovations. Filled with beautiful 18th-century furnishings, Italian Carrara Marble fireplaces and spectacular stained glass, the Hay House is the perfect place for a group tour.

4. The Allman Brothers Band Museum at The Big House