Sponsored | Macon, Georgia, “Where Soul Lives”

Located in the heart of Central Georgia, Macon is an engaging city that invites you to stop and explore our beautiful architecture, rich music heritage, thriving cultural, festivals galore and amazing food. Macon is the perfect spot for a group visit. Our central location makes the city a convenient and affordable destination.

Steeped in history and culture, Macon has more structures listed on the National Register of Historic Places than any other city on Georgia. The Hay House is one of the city’s most distinguished structures. Known as the Palace of the South, it was built with modern amenities before its time including central heating, hot and cold running water, this house museum is a must-see.

Macon has been the home to many legendary musical artists. Otis Redding, Little Richard, The Allman Brothers Band (ABB) and Jason Aldean are just a few musicians whose musical careers took off in the city. The road goes on forever at The Big House, ABB’s former home turned into a museum, which houses the largest collection of ABB memorabilia in the world. Enjoy the outdoors and see the life-size statue of Macon’s native son Otis Redding at Gateway Park.

Museums here present an array of subjects. The Tubman Museum takes visitors on a trip through history in the Southeast’s largest facility devoted solely to African American art, history and culture. The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame is the largest state sports hall in America and has 14,000 square feet of exhibits. Enjoy the outdoors at Ocmulgee National Monument and explore 17,000 years of Native American heritage.

Known as The Festival Capitol of Georgia, our town offers a variety of festivals running throughout the year. The International Cherry Blossom Festival highlights over 300,000 Yoshino cherry trees that make the city the Cherry Blossom Capital of the World. The annual Macon Film Festival celebrates the imaginative films entered into the festival, which can be watched throughout the weekend at historic theaters located throughout downtown. Macon’s annual Bragg Jam Music and Arts Festival include 80-plus bands that play on multiple stages during this rock, blues and soul-infused night.

Macon is sure to make your next group tour a soulful experience. Contact us at VisitMacon.org to help with your tour itineraries and discover why Macon is “Where Soul Lives.”