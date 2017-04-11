From the slight of hand to the grandest-scale illusion, a magic show delights and dazzles audiences around the globe. An experience that leaves guests both wanting answers and wanting more, here are five options for groups.

1. Hamner’s Unbelievable Variety Show

Branson, Missouri

In Branson, Missouri’s live entertainment hub, Hamner’s Unbelievable Variety Show is best known for its bird act. Producing 12 exotic birds throughout a two-hour routine, world-renowned illusionists Dave and Denise Hamner also make people fly and voices soar across a 610-seat theater.

It’s described as a fast-paced variety show with comedy, singing, dancing, magic and a veterans tribute that will bring visitors to tears.

Add-on experiences are an option for groups.

“We offer groups the chance to get a picture on stage with some of our cast,” said Vance Hebblethwaite, director of sales and marketing.

Group rates start at 15 people, with complimentary tickets for the driver and escort.

2. Wonder Works: The Wonders of Magic

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

The longest-running headline performer in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Terry Evanswood has been astonishing visitors of all ages with his The Wonder’s of Magic show for years.

Housed in a 260-seat theater inside Wonder Works indoor amusement park, guests pay admission to both the amusement park and the show or each venue individually.

“What makes our Vegas-style show stand apart from others is that it’s fun for all ages,” said Kerensa Archer, senior sales manager at Wonder Works. “The performance typically runs between 75 and 90 minutes and we can work with nearby restaurants to offer groups a ‘dinner and show’ option.”

Groups of 15 or more receive a discount, with complimentary admission offered to two tour escorts. Private show times may be available and depending on group size and availability.

3. The Loft: Magic Fusion

South Lake Tahoe, California

With sweeping views of Lake Tahoe and the lake’s south shore, The Loft: Live Theater, Lounge, Dining venue is even more surreal when paired with Magic Fusion, a 75-minute magic and illusion show starring world-class magicians from around the globe.

Producer and owner Paul Reder has been in the regional entertainment circuit, producing more than a dozen magic-based shows.

“Magic Fusion is the only year-round, number one, magic show in Lake Tahoe,” Reder said. “The show runs seven nights a week, with two shows per evening in the summer and winter months.”

Groups arriving early or dining in restaurant or lounge may encounter strolling magicians performing throughout the venue.

“Our facility lends itself well to groups and we’re also contently located in Heavenly Village, the vibrant and lively town center,” Reder said.

Accommodating up to 107-individuals in the live entertainment theater, group admission, dining options and other details may be arranged through the The Loft Group Sales department.

4. Greg Frewin Theater: Greg Frewin Illusion Spectacle

Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada

Described as a quintessential component of a Niagara Falls vacation, the Greg Frewin Illusion Spectacle includes exotic birds and real tigers, including a rare white Siberian.

Throughout his Vegas-style magic show performance, International Grand Champion of Magic Greg Frewin mystifies his audience with both one-of-a-kind and widely recognized illusions.

Groups participating in the theater’s VIP tour are given an all access backstage pass. During this experience, they come face-to-face with a tiger and learn some of the behind-the-scenes elements of the show.

Discounted rates are available for groups of 16 and up and include priority seating, complimentary tickets for the guide and driver, and welcoming committee.

5. Theater of Dreams: Dream Masterz

Castle Rock, Colorado

Magicians, mind readers, jugglers, ventriloquists, circus and variety artists are among the many talented performers who regularly appear at Theater of Dreams, an intimate 72-seat theater in downtown historic Castle Rock, Colorado.

A 90-minute magic show performance, the Dream Masterz illusion show storyline revolves around a man and his relationship with the woman in his dreams. Eliciting laughter, suspense, romance, and intrigue, the show features multiple large grand illusions.

Carol Massie has been a co-owner and headline performer at the theater since 2003.

“After the show we always sign autographs and take photos with our guests,” Massie said. “Depending on the size and needs of the group, we can offer catered meals and private shows.”

Group discounts are available for parties of 15 or more; prices vary based on the desired show time and day of the week.

Article by Julie Henning