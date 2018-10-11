The location of Youngstown and Mahoning County in northeast Ohio — plus fine attractions — translates into a group tour bonanza.

Youngstown is conveniently located at the intersections of Interstate 76, Interstate 80 and State Route 11. What’s more, the city is midway between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, as well as New York and Chicago, making it a natural stopping point for tours.

“We are an excellent overnight lodging option for multiday tours headed east and west,” said Tara Mady, assistant director of Mahoning County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Many groups pass through our area, and once they stop, they are surprised to learn all that our area offers.”

Mady noted many unique attractions are located within a short distance from each other.

“You can easily tour The Butler Institute of American Art, then explore historic Lanterman’s Mill and enjoy a stroll through beautiful Fellows Riverside Gardens,” she said. “There’s plenty of options to fill an itinerary.”

The “Memories of Christmas Past” exhibit at the Arms Family Museum celebrated its 10th year in 2017 and its growing popularity creates a base for a unique holiday tour itinerary.

“This annual exhibit delights generations young and old with breathtaking vignettes featuring vintage Christmas décor,” Mady said. “Set against the historic backdrop of the original Arms’ family home, groups can prepare to revisit the best memories from their childhood.”

Youngstown is home to Mill Creek MetroParks, which features over 4,400 acres of natural beauty.

“We have excellent golf courses, wonderful wineries, and plenty of festivals and events in the summer,” Mady said.

The bureau can assist in planning a tour and suggesting itineraries. It also offers a free step-on guide service.

For additional information, contact the Mahoning County Convention & Visitors Bureau at 800-447-8201 or visit youngstownlive.com.