The signature red wax-topped bottles are as familiar as the name: Maker’s Mark. Hand-dipped in hot wax since the fall of 1958, when the first bottle was sold, each bottle of Kentucky bourbon sports a unique drip, depending on the technique of the individual dipper.

Groups touring Maker’s Mark Distillery, a National Historic Landmark located on the famed Kentucky Bourbon Trail in Loretto, Kentucky, learn about the history. Groups also learn why water, wheat, wood and wax are the essential elements used in crafting this premium Kentucky bourbon.

The distillery tour takes in the bottling house, rickhouses, dump tanks, still house, the Spirit of the Maker barrel room with its stunning Chihuly-topped canopy, and glass-enclosed tasting rooms. The grounds also include the fire station, label printing room, quality control lab and the Whisky Creek Bridge, under which flows Whisky Creek.

The tour lasts about one hour. Groups should wear comfortable shoes for walking and climbing stairs as they witness firsthand how the whiskey is made and aged to taste. Much of the tour takes place outside, so visitors should dress for the weather.

All ages are welcome on the tour; however, only those ages 21 and older may join the bourbon sampling and dipping a bottle into the signature red wax. Photo IDs are required.

Specialty tours include the Heritage Tour, which provides an in-depth look at the distillery from the view of one of the “makers” themselves.

Tour times are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Wait times between tours vary depending on the number of visitors. Large groups are more easily accommodated when visiting on a weekday.

According to Pamela Pincow, senior account executive, all groups should reserve tickets online.

For more information, call 270-865-2099 or visit makersmark.com/distillery/tours.

Article by Kathy Witt