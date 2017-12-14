‘Making Alabama’ explores Alabama’s historic statehood

Celebrating 200 years of statehood, “Making Alabama: A Bicentennial Traveling Exhibit” showcases Alabama’s history through stories, interactive displays, programming and local exhibits.

“Not only will visitors read about Alabama history and culture, they will hear, see and feel examples of it through use of audio clips and photo collages — new artwork composed of historic images from maps, photographs, postcards, book covers and so on,” said Laura Anderson, director of operations with the Alabama Humanities Foundation. “The goal is for ‘Making Alabama’ to excite interest in Alabama history, reflect its rich diversity of cultures and get people thinking about the future.”

The Alabama Humanities Foundation, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Archives and History and the Alabama Bicentennial Commission, is presenting the statewide exhibit, set to start in March of 2018, running through November 2019 — just before the 200th anniversary of Alabama becoming a state. The traveling exhibit will tour all 67 of Alabama’s counties, offering up to three-week engagements in each host community.

The exhibit features eight periods of history that defined Alabama as a state, stories behind people, places and culture that made a difference in Alabama, exhibits created by host communities, Alabama-made documentaries, and presentations and talks.

“As there is something for everyone in the exhibit, groups should visit ‘Making Alabama’ for thoughtful fun and inspiration, to prompt discussion about the past and future of whatever makes them a group,” Anderson said. “Because it offers a broad look at Alabama history and culture, nearly any interest group, professional society, or civic/social club will find something in the exhibit to which their group relates.”

The exhibit will debut on March 5 at the state capitol in Montgomery in the Supreme Court Library. It will be on display until March 30, and then it will begin to tour the state. The full exhibit schedule and locations can be found online.

The exhibition is free of charge and open to the public. Groups of 15 or more are encouraged to contact the venue hosting the exhibit prior to arrival.

For more information on the exhibit, call 205-558-3992 or visit makingalabama.org. To get more information on Alabama Bicentennial Commission events, call 334-242-4537 or visit alabama200.org.