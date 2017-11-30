Mall of America recently celebrated its 25th birthday.

Each year more than 12,000 groups visit the mall, located in Bloomington, Minnesota.

No sales tax is charged on clothing or shoes, and group packages are available at Nickelodeon Universe theme park, Moose Mountain Adventure Golf and Dutchman’s Deck Adventure Course.

Group experiences include Dick’s Last Resort Scavenger Hunt, SEA LIFE behind-the-scenes tour, FireLake Culinary Experiences, Vom Fass Delicious Dining and Nickelodeon Universe Physics Program.

“The vision for Mall of America has always been more than a shopping center. It’s the intersection of the best in retail, entertainment and dining, and above all, a place for friends and family to gather and make memories,” said Jill Renslow, senior vice president of marketing and business development for Mall of America. “We’ve been a leader in retail and entertainment for 25 years, and we’re looking forward to 25 more.”

The mall opened its doors on Aug. 11, 1992, and welcomed 100,000 people that first day. Since then, the Mall of America has grown from 4.2 million square feet to 5.6 million square feet. The mall is still known as the largest retail and entertainment destination in North America with 520 stores, Nickelodeon Universe, more than 50 dining options and several other world-class attractions.

The mall includes SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium, home to sharks, sting rays and an underwater tunnel; FlyOver America, a 4-D immersive flight adventure; Crayola Experience; Rainforest Cafe; Hard Rock Cafe; and the nation’s longest indoor zip line.

Operators planning a visit to the mall should fill out the online form at the mall’s website.

Motorcoaches drop off and pick up at the north entrance with access from American Boulevard.

For more information, call Mall of America at 952-883-8643 or visit mallofamerica.com.