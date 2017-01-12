Mardi Gras Museum dazzles groups in Lake Charles

Groups will be dazzled by the largest collection of Mardi Gras costumes in the world at the Mardi Gras Museum.

Inside a historic school on Kirby Street in Lake Charles is the Mardi Gras Museum, where visitors are treated to an interactive, hands-on experience.

“Groups love the Mardi Gras Museum because it is so real,” said Anne Klenke, tourism director at the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau. “They can even try on a few of the headpieces, making for great photo opportunities.”

The museum offers guests six rooms to tour, the first of which explains the history of Mardi Gras. The third room is all about the carnival’s costumes, while the sixth room displays Mardi Gras in all its glory, complete with parade sounds and a parade float that guests can climb aboard.

“The museum is a great stop for motorcoach tours as it allows visitors to really understand both how and why Mardi Gras is celebrated — Lake Charles-style,” Klenke said.

Groups receive a discounted rate for tickets, and calling ahead for larger groups is preferred. Ample motorcoach parking is available.

For groups who wish to make the most of their time in the area, Will Precht, media relations specialist for the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau, recommends a stop at Adventure Point.

“It’s a free, fun attraction with hands-on displays and exhibits providing a vivid understanding of the wildlife and landscape of the Creole Nature Trail,” he said. “Adventure Point has designated bus parking and is a great stop for large groups traveling along the Creole Nature Trail.”

For more information, call 337-430-0043 or visit visitlakecharles.org.

Article by Chelsea Hall