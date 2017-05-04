Mardi Gras World shares insider’s view of famous festival

See what it takes to bring the iconic Mardi Gras festival to life year after year at Mardi Gras World.

Groups love Mardi Gras World because it’s the attraction most significant to New Orleans. The experience takes visitors through the massive studio, where the floats are built from the ground up.

“It’s what we are famous for, it’s what we do best, and our tour lets you peek behind the curtains of how Mardi Gras is made,” said Brooke Pickett, director of marketing.

Mardi Gras World is a must-see for groups visiting New Orleans.

Groups enjoy the flexibility of either a self-guided or docent-led tour. The self-guided tours come with a pamphlet full of facts, frequently asked questions and a Mardi Gras dictionary.

“I always recommend taking a tour with one of our guides,” Pickett said. “Groups who do this will get the most up-to-date information of what we are currently creating (which changes every day) and we can answer any question you throw at us.”

On a tour of Mardi Gras World, groups should expect to see the famous 18-foot King Kong, a local favorite that rolls in the Bacchus Parade. “They’ll also get a slice of King Cake (traditionally only available during the carnival season), and try on real float rider parade costumes,” Pickett said. “Don’t forget to bring a camera for photo ops in front of floats.”

Be sure to stop at Café du Monde for beignets and coffee before leaving town. And for groups in the mood for shopping, Pickett said to stop by Riverwalk (next door). “They have a fabulous food court,” she said.

Mardi Gras World has ample, free motorcoach parking.

For more information, call 504-361-7821 or visit mardigrasworld.com.

Article by Chelsea Hall