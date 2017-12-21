In 1937, Archer Huntington met a community need in founding The Mariners’ Museum and Park in Newport News, Virginia — a city that was built to support the local shipbuilding industry. Steeped in a culture teeming with maritime connections, The Mariners’ Museum and Park strives to connect visitors to the water, because through the water, we are all connected to each other.

Throughout the 90,000 square feet of exhibitions, the Museum houses priceless artifacts, each telling a fascinating story. Home of the USS Monitor Center, a staff and visitor favorite, the story of the red lantern conveys a sense of adventure, bravery, and significance. One of the first artifacts many guests see, the red lantern was the last glimpse sailors had of the USS Monitor as she sank off the Hatteras Coast in 1862, and was the first item recovered over 100 years later.

In addition to the exhibitions, the Monitor Center includes a large working laboratory that guests can peer into, viewing some of the Museum’s larger artifacts undergoing restoration and conservation. But the Monitor Center is only one half of the Museum, and visitors are pleasantly surprised and in awe of the depth and breadth of the Museum’s extensive collection as they continue through each gallery. Exhibitions including miniature ship models, America’s Cup racing catamarans, and naval warfare and history, pull visitors in as they discover how they are connected to the water.

The Museum is situated on a 550-acre Park, which is considered a local treasure and urban oasis. Visitors and locals alike hike the 5-mile Noland Trail and take in views of Lake Maury and the James River, with sunsets by the Lions Bridge captivating photographers of all skill levels.

Whether visiting for an afternoon or a few days, the Museum and Park has more than enough to entertain, educate, and enthrall groups.

Visit MarinersMuseum.org/Groups for more info.