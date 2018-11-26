Mississippi artists and creative legends come together at The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience (The MAX) in Meridian.

“For the first time, Mississippi’s writers, visual and musical artists, actors, entertainers and artists of all genres are celebrated under one roof via high-tech, interactive multimedia exhibits, themed galleries and hands-on activities for all ages,” said Paula Chance, director of marketing and communication. “It’s a one-of-a-kind museum experience.”

The MAX’s immersive exhibits go behind the scenes of the birthplaces of some big names. Groups can explore their favorite artists’ cultural influences as well as creative processes.

“Visitors can explore the birthplaces of their favorite artists, both well-known and lesser-known, and learn how their Mississippi roots influenced their artistry,” Chance said. “We hope the visitor will be inspired to learn more about these creative legends, and that a visit to The MAX will spark their own creativity.”

In the Hall of Fame, groups can experience the impact Mississippians have on the arts and entertainment world in a 360-degree exhibit. The Hall of Fame is The MAX’s centerpiece; it stands two stories tall in the rotunda.

Some legends in the Hall of Fame include: Jimmy Buffett, Willie Morris, William Faulkner, B.B. King, George Ohr, Elvis Presley, Muddy Waters, Oprah Winfrey and Jimmie Rodgers.

The MAX’s Walk of Fame begins at the Mississippi State University Riley Center and ends at The MAX’s entrance, with famous names like Walter Anderson, Morgan Freeman, Marty Stuart, John Grisham and Sela Ward leading the path.

Both guided and self-guided tours are available for groups; however, the museum’s multimedia exhibits and artifacts lend themselves to a more self-guided experience.

Chance recommends groups book their tours at least two weeks in advance.

For more information, call 601-581-1550 or visit msarts.org.