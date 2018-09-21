The potential for conflict between the generations has never been greater. Drawing upon in-depth research, Johnson reveals to audiences that all generations have strengths that transcend age. In her presentation, she clearly shows how to identify and harness the strengths that each generation offers.

“We’ve all heard about the challenges of multi-generations in the workplace,” said Johnson. “My proprietary program ‘Zap the Generational Gap!’ delivers proven strategies that will help audience members learn what steps they can take immediately, to improve their relationships with people of all ages at work and at home.”

“Tourism industry professionals need to understand how to effectively interact with people of all ages,” stated Joan Keddell, ITMI president. “We are excited that Meagan Johnson will deliver a content-rich presentation that will undoubtedly inspire, motivate and educate ITMI Symposium attendees.”

For over 40 years, ITMI has been a trailblazer in the training and certification of tour directors, guides, motorcoach drivers and travel staff. The ITMI Symposium is a major tourism industry conference that attracts tourism professionals from around the world. The symposium includes continuing professional education, thought leader presentations and job interviews. Familiarization tours of the area provide attendees with an opportunity to acquire significant destination knowledge. Since 1976, ITMI has been America’s premier training and certification program for professional tour directors, guides, motorcoach drivers and travel staff. For more information about ITMI contact Annemarie Osborne Annemarie.Osborne@gmail.com, 949-237-2906 or visit itmisf.com.

The Johnson Training Group is the father-daughter speaking and consulting partnership of Larry Johnson and Meagan Johnson. They help organizations improve productivity, profitability, customer satisfaction and employee morale through innovative management practices. Both are popular speakers for corporate meetings, government conferences and association events. For additional information or to book Meagan Johnson, contact Kathie Pilllard, Kathie@Johnsontraininggroup.com, 303-827-3041 or 800-759-4933. Or visit johnsontraininggroup.com.