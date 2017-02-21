Meet Santa’s reindeer at Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch

Groups can get close to a herd of friendly reindeer all year long at Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch in Rantoul, Illinois.

No, the animals are not from the North Pole. They were flown in from Alaska.

Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch features over 80 acres of farmland with 100-year-old restored barns. During the summer and fall, the ranch can accommodate groups of up to 400, with banquet hall seating for up to 150 guests.

Group packages include cookouts, hayrides and a corn maze. Groups visiting in the fall can enjoy the corn maze, which can be done at night with flashlights called “Moonlight Madness.” The Jack Splat Exploding Pumpkin Cannon, Paintball Gallery and Pedal Race Cars add to the fun. Take the “Reindeer Experience Tour” and touch these magical animals. Visitors are handed a treat to feed them and even give Klondike, Flurry or Mistletoe a “reindeer kiss.”

“When visitors come, the reindeer get so excited,” said Julie Hardy, co-owner of the ranch, along with her husband, Mark. “They are very entertaining. Once we take groups into the reindeer experience area, there’s always time before I can begin my tour. People won’t stop giggling and taking pictures.

“The reindeer are not just mythical, they’re truly magical. Adults enjoy them more than the children. A lot of tour groups use our venue as a mystery destination. It’s an Alaskan reindeer ranch as well as a Wild West Chuckwagon dinner show, all on a Midwest farm.

“People can’t believe they’ve discovered something this beautiful and unique in the middle of nowhere. “People also love to hear our story, how we went to Alaska, put them on an airplane and flew them in. It’s a top-notch quality experience, from the food and entertainment to the tours.”

For more information, call 217-893-3407 or visit reindeerranch.com.

Article by Mira Temkin