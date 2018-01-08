MEMPHIS, Tenn.— The City of Memphis has officially filed a construction permit for a transformation of the Memphis Cook Convention Center.

The project will kick off in the first quarter of 2018. Construction is scheduled to be wrapped up in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced plans for the project, pending city council approval, to coincide with the city’s bicentennial year as part of the Bicentennial Gateway.

Every square inch of the convention center in downtown Memphis will be touched. Hotel quality finishes and modern amenities will be added. LRK of Memphis and tvsdesign have collaborated to develop a design plan that uses and enhances the existing facility. The footprint of the building will be expanded. The design calls for outdoor terraces and glass-enclosed concourses, pre-function and meetings spaces that embrace the river and skyline views. More breakout meeting rooms will be included in the additional square footage.

The project allows the Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau to pursue new meeting and convention opportunities, while also allowing shows taking place in the facility on an annual basis to grow with the expansion and renovation.

“This demonstrates our commitment and desire to be competitive in the meetings and conventions market,” said Kevin Kane, president and CEO of the Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau. “As the destination marketing organization for Memphis and manager of the facility, this has long been a goal of the Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau and Memphis Management Group. So much more than an expansion and renovation, this transformation of our facility will aid us in sustaining and growing the tourism and hospitality industry’s impressive annual economic impact.”

The project incorporates public art and adds digital wayfinding.

To accomplish this project, the City of Memphis has budgeted $175 million from the city’s hotel lodging tax and Downtown Tourism Development Zone.

Memphis Cook Convention Center facts

The Memphis Cook Convention Center’s column-free Main Exhibit Hall will feature retractable ceiling lights and upgraded wall finishes. A newly constructed exterior pre-function concourse will overlook the Mississippi River.

The expansion will bring the total number of highly flexible breakout rooms to 52. A secondary flex space will easily convert to a 40,000-square-foot ballroom, in addition to an existing 28,000-square-foot ballroom.

A new, spacious and modern grand entrance is planned for the east side of the building. This entrance will be conveniently located across from the Sheraton Hotel and a Main Street Trolley transit station. The trolley connects to several downtown hotels.

A new sky bridge across Main Street will conveniently connect the 600-room Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel to the convention center.

The impressive 2,100-seat Cannon Center for the Performing Arts connected to the convention center will get cosmetic and back-of-house upgrades.

The expansion will also include a redesign of the loading docks. Five permanent docks will accommodate five 18-wheelers to load in and load out for shows.

Underground parking entrances to the building will be greatly enhanced. A total of 900 spaces in the parking deck will be available to convention delegates and exhibitors.

For more information about the Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau, visit memphistravel.com.