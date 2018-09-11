Microadventures: Try these four unforgettable experiences

Need to spice up a group itinerary?

Here’s an idea: Have the group step into a new type of adventure.

Whether it’s an active experience or a cultural opportunity, give group members the chance to try something new — on a small scale.

Microadventures are small adventures that are affordable and do not take a long time to complete.

Consider adding one of these microadventures to a group tour.

The Amish Experience

Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania

Jump into a cultural opportunity while savoring the flavors of a homestyle Amish meal with The Amish Experience.

This microadventure begins with groups meeting a step-on guide, who escorts visitors to an Amish farm. From there, groups enjoy a meal in an actual Amish home, with the food prepared by a licensed Amish caterer.

The family-style meal is served at long tables, similar to when the Amish have church services in their homes. Menu items include pot roast, baked chicken, bread and jam, salad, green beans and scalloped potatoes.

“Besides the delicious food, guests enjoy interacting and asking questions about Amish life after the meal,” said Brad Igou, president of The Amish Experience.

In addition to asking the hosts questions, visitors can round out the experience by participating in an activity, like making a greeting card. Card making is a popular hobby for the Amish.

Trapology

Boston, Massachusetts

Get puzzled at an escape room experience at Trapology in Boston.

“At Trapology, people can expect a series of escape room challenges that have been thoroughly tested for the perfect level of difficulty and teamwork,” said Sam F., a representative of Trapology.

The escape rooms are built from the ground up in Boston, making them unique in the sense that Trapology’s rooms cannot be found anywhere else.

Groups get 60 minutes to use teamwork and reasoning to escape their room. Rooms at Trapology Boston range in level of difficulty. Themes of the current rooms include The Drunk Tank, The Hustler, The Retreat and Crush Depth.

“You won’t be pulling your hair out in frustration, but it won’t be a walk in the park, either,” Sam F. said. “Our expert staff will greet you at the door and walk you through everything you need to know before taking on our challenges, and we thoroughly de-brief groups afterward to make sure no puzzler leaves without a thorough understanding of what they’ve accomplished and what eluded their efforts.”

Indiana Caverns

Corydon, Indiana

Who knew Indiana had caves? The Hoosier State actually has seven caves that each offer their very own unique experience.

“Indiana’s caves and caverns are some of nature’s most magnificent treasures,” said Amy Howell, director of communications & media relations for the Indiana Office of Tourism Development. “You can see amazing waterfalls, cave rooms, formed over millions of years, while exploring living and growing ecosystems. Indiana’s natural assets are among the key features of our brand, Honest-to-Goodness Indiana.”

Indiana Caverns is the largest cave system in Indiana, part of the Binkley Cave System. It is the 11th longest cave in the United States, spanning more than 37 miles in length. Experience the cave through a walking or boat tour. Groups see a variety of formations, ancient bones, waterfalls, and thriving and diverse life in the cave.

The boat tour of the caves takes groups on a 1 hour and 20-minute expedition that consists of descending 110 feet followed by a 25-minute boat ride on the underground river.

One of the exploration options at Indiana Caverns is the Deep Darkness Trip. Groups climb down a 93-foot ladder into the darkness, where several hours’ worth of adventure, including crawling, climbing and kayaking, awaits.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Munising, Michigan

With hundreds of miles of beautiful trails and over 15 miles of shoreline, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore provides a reprieve from the hustle and bustle of daily life. See the colorful sandstone cliffs and enjoy the sparkling waters from a kayak for a whole new point of view.

The cliffs and geologic formations rise 50–200 feet above the water and were formed from centuries of waves and weather.

Other formations that can be seen include arches, sea caves, turrets, blowholes and stone spires.

“Kayaking at Pictured Rocks is off the charts,” said Tom Nemacheck, executive director of Upper Peninsula Travel and Recreation Association. “Pictured Rocks is easily accessible wilderness with majestically high cliffs. The cliffs at Lake Superior are phenomenal. While kayaking you will find yourself in pristine water and can see 60 feet down.”

Groups can rent kayaks from one of the many outfitters in the area.

Article by Steph Lulofs