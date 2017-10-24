In the heart of America, a cultural center and museum is dedicated to the preservation and education of American Indian heritage and history. The Mid-America All-Indian Center in Wichita, Kansas, offers student visitors engaging, hands-on learning experiences.

“One of the most surprising things our guests discover here is that there are 567 federally recognized tribes in the country,” said Crystal Flannery–Bachicha, education coordinator. “Here, we give visitors a taste of that — not focusing on just a few tribes or regions, but reflecting many.”

Student tours feature interactive learning about the meaning of heritage and totem poles, and outdoor exhibits (weather permitting). A craft session is available as an add-on.

The destination currently houses roughly 4,000 artifacts in the collection; approximately 10 percent of which are on display. Traveling exhibits are featured throughout the year. The center is designed to allow visitors the opportunity to view a variety of items up close, including clothing, paintings, beadwork, carvings, pottery, baskets and jewelry.

During warm months, typically mid-March to mid-November, tours cover both indoor and outdoor attractions. The grounds are home to the Outdoor Learning Center and a variety of plains grasses that grew on the prairie in the 1850s.

The outdoor area also includes a full-size teepee, as well as gardens featuring native edibles and medicinal gardens. The Three Sisters Garden grows corn, beans and squash.

The Artist Garden offers a tribute to Blackbear Bosin and Woody Crumbo. Bosin was the creator of the 44-foot high Keeper of the Plains monument that stands at the confluence of the Arkansas and Little Arkansas rivers.

Additionally, in the warmer months, expanded tours include a visit to the landmark Keeper of the Plains, just adjacent to the destination. Visitors enjoy a 14-minute film highlighting the sculpture and the works of Bosin. The center features the largest collection of his artwork, including the last mural he created.

It’s suggested to make reservations at least two weeks in advance. Motorcoach parking is available on-site. When booking for a group of 10 or more students, complimentary admission is offered for one teacher per classroom and one motorcoach driver.

For more information, call 316-350-3340 or visit theindiancenter.org.

Article by Richelle Tremaine