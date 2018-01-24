History takes flight at Military Aviation Museum

In Virginia Beach, students can experience history come to life at the Military Aviation Museum.

“A central part of our mission is to share the living legacy of military aviation with future generations,” said Mitchell Welch, events coordinator. “By visiting the museum, students experience these aircraft and histories in a way not possible via textbook. These aircraft fly, which makes the experience all the more real. The size, the smells and the reality of these aircraft take on a whole new meaning to the students.”

Students can explore both history and science at the museum, with different aircraft spanning from 1911 through the end of World War II.

“Students get a full dose of the advancement of technology,” Welch said. “Digging deeper down, students examine different aircraft to better understand how design changes lift, speed and maneuverability.”

On guided tours, docents explain the history and work behind each aircraft.

“Our volunteers also tell the stories of the people that were involved with these aircraft: women pilots that volunteered to fly these planes anywhere around the globe, the men and women that built these planes in factories around the country, stories about what life was like growing up in Virginia Beach in those years,” Welch said.

Students can examine over 70 aircraft at the museum. The full-scale cutaway Double Wasp engine and German Enigma Decoding Machine are highlights among groups.

Custom guided walking tours are offered, and usually last between two and three hours.

“We work with teachers to complement their curriculum and maximize the field trip,” Welch said. “It may be a history class, but there are still a lot of STEM components we can help reinforce, as well as the arts and humanities aspect, too.”

Tours should be booked at least 30 days in advance, and a discounted rate is available for groups of 10 or more students. Ample motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 757-721-7767 or visit militaryaviationmuseum.org.