Milwaukee Art Museum empowers students

Students who visit the Milwaukee Art Museum are in for a treat. The lakefront building, a work of art in itself, presents four floors of art in over 40 galleries.

“Whether a group chooses a self-guided or docent-guided experience, students can expect to see a variety of works of art, from various times and places, in a beautiful setting,” said Kantara Souffrant, manager of school and teacher programs at Milwaukee Art Museum. “Our building itself is truly breathtaking, which makes the experience that much more magical.”

Docent-guided tours of the museum showcase works of art that visitors may never have chosen to visit on their own.

“Our docents design their own tours and no two tours are ever alike because of the amount of creativity and personal knowledge each individual docent brings to their tours,” Souffrant said.

Docents facilitate stimulating conversations between students about works of art.

“It is this conversation that we hope students remember — their ability to see a work of art and be awestruck, to feel comfortable and confident talking about art, and for them to know that art provides an avenue for engaging with multiple ideas, histories and people,” Souffrant said. “We want students to walk away empowered and transformed. Ultimately, we want to spark a lifelong love of learning about and through art.”

Studio workshop programs also are popular with students. Programs allow students to take a tour and then make art related to the tour’s theme.

While the museum offers a variety of student tours, educators can request a customized student experience.

Motorcoach parking is available at the museum and nearby.

For more information, call 414-224-3842 or visit mam.org.