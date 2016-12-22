Students can take their pick of three Mirvish theaters to tour in downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada. These include the recently refurbished beaux-arts Royal Alexandra Theatre, the Princess of Wales Theatre and the Ed Mirvish Theatre.

Guided tours allow students to explore the rich history and unique character of these landmark theaters, which have helped to earn Toronto’s reputation as the largest theater scene in Canada.

Pre-show tours must be booked in advance. Tours are 45 minutes long; the maximum capacity for a tour is 56 participants. There are no backstage tours.

Located in the heart of Toronto’s Entertainment District, the Royal Alexandra Theatre tour has a definite historic storyline. Referred to as an “Edwardian jewel-box,” the theater completed a recent renovation; it reopened on Nov. 15 with new seats to accommodate 1,244 guests. The seats look identical to the original 1907 design, but are made using modern technology, with cushions for comfort and support. The seats also are wider at 23 inches, compared to the 19-inch originals, giving all patrons attending a show a comfortable experience.

A Canadian landmark and the oldest continuously operating theater on the continent, the Royal Alexandra Theatre is a National Historic Landmark building of 19th-century design. It has no elevators or escalators, with only stair access to the two balconies. Wheelchair seating is available in the orchestra, which is accessible from the street without any steps.

At the Princess of Wales Theatre, also in the entertainment district, artwork is featured along with first-class performances. Built by Ed and David Mirvish, it is the first privately owned and financed theater built in Canada. It opened in 1993 with a horseshoe-shaped, two-balcony design and 2,000 seats. A state-of-the-art theater, it includes original artwork from American artist Frank Stella.

The opulent Ed Mirvish Theatre opened in 1920 as a vaudeville and motion picture venue in the Pantages theater circuit. It was renamed in 2011 to honor theater impresario Ed Mirvish. Touring the theater before taking seats adds to the excitement of a touring stage production. Seating capacity is 2,300 individuals.

Special discounted rates and customizable packages are available for groups of all sizes.

