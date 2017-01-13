Craft heritage heralded at Mississippi Craft Center 

Inside the Mississippi Craft Center in Ridgeland, a retail gallery, museum and education center provide insight into the work and world of the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi.

“Ridgeland is an excellent destination for local, unique shopping and special dining offerings,” said Mary Beth Wilkerson, executive director, Ridgeland Tourism Commission. “One-of-kind art and hands-on demonstrations make the Mississippi Craft Center, home of the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi, a must-stop on any Mississippi itinerary. We look forward to welcoming groups to our special place.”

There is no entrance fee to the 20,000-square-foot center, which houses work from more than 400 vetted artisans from 19 states. Classes, workshops and demonstrations provide opportunities to meet the artisans behind the art pieces and watch crafters at work. Works are available for purchases and demonstrations can be scheduled in advance for groups. Special events planned throughout the year include the Chimneyville Crafts Festival, a Summer ShowCase and another show called UnChain My Art.

The guild helps craftsmen make a living from their craftwork, be it traditional items like quilts, baskets and wood-carved spoons or more contemporary items, such as metal and clay sculpture, fused glass and handcrafted jewelry. Three display cases showcase the contributions to craft made by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. By bringing the creators of various crafts together with a united purpose, the Guild helps artisans flourish and visitors leave with more than memories of the area.

One of the most respected craft guilds in the country with 90 percent of the members living in Mississippi, the gallery at the Mississippi Craft Center showcases and sells the craftsmen’s work.

Construction is underway to build a pedestrian boardwalk from the Old Trace turnabout to the front entrance of the Mississippi Craft Center, which fronts scenic Natchez Trace.

For more information, call 601-856-7546 or visit mscrafts.org.