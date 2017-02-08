Group Tour Media

Group Tour Media Magazines

Subscribe Now

Group Tour Media

Group Tour

Connecting Group Travel Decision Makers

Subscribe Now!
You are at:»»Mississippi draws groups with music, landscapes and culinary fare
  • Blue Man Group SPLT sponsor LB Feb 2017
Dunlieth Plantation exterior in Natchez Mississippi
Dunlieth Plantation, Natchez, Miss.
Photo: Mississippi Division of Tourism

Mississippi draws groups with music, landscapes and culinary fare

0
By on Sponsored Content

For 200 years, the southern charm of Mississippi has enchanted visitors from all walks of life. The state’s rich culture and heritage deeply influence the region’s amazing music, multitude of landscapes and renowned culinary fare.

Sign at Gateway to the Blues Museum and Visitors Center in Tunica Mississippi

Photo: Mississippi Division of Tourism Gateway to the Blues Museum and Visitors Center, Tunica, Miss.

Known as the “Birthplace of America’s Music,” Mississippi has literally shaped the course of modern music with its contributions to blues, jazz, rock, country and gospel. Blues legends like Charley Patton, Muddy Waters and B.B. King were born in the Mississippi Delta region. The birthplace and childhood home of Elvis Presley still stands in Tupelo. And the “Father of Country Music,” Jimmie Rogers, has his own museum in his birthplace of Meridian. Visitors can explore those musical roots and more via the Mississippi Blues Trail and Country Music Trail.

From stately antebellum homes and historic downtown districts to state-of-the-art museums, the sights of Mississippi are both cultural and eclectic. Recreational activities of all varieties can be found in the state’s picturesque Gulf Coast towns, expansive Delta flatlands and northern rolling hills.

Mossy Oak Golf Club in West Point Mississippi

Photo: Mississippi Division of Tourism Mossy Oak Golf Club, West Point, Miss.

Highly-rated, pristine golf courses dot Mississippi’s landscape, including Fallen Oak in Biloxi, Dancing Rabbit in Choctaw and Old Waverly and the new Mossy Oak Golf Club in West Point. Outdoor enthusiasts will find adventure in Ross Barnett Reservoir and Mississippi Gulf Coast watersports, Mississippi River canoe excursions and ample hunting and fishing in wildlife areas.

The tastes of Mississippi include indelible Southern culinary delights. Fried catfish, barbecue, Gulf Coast seafood, hot tamales and blue plates filled with vegetables and southern delicacies to comfort any soul can be found in restaurants, markets and roadside stands throughout the state.

The Magnolia State offers visitors an unmatched cultural escape filled with unforgettable sounds, sights, tastes and experiences.

Let Mississippi inspire you, visit visitmississippi.org.        

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply