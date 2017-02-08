For 200 years, the southern charm of Mississippi has enchanted visitors from all walks of life. The state’s rich culture and heritage deeply influence the region’s amazing music, multitude of landscapes and renowned culinary fare.

Known as the “Birthplace of America’s Music,” Mississippi has literally shaped the course of modern music with its contributions to blues, jazz, rock, country and gospel. Blues legends like Charley Patton, Muddy Waters and B.B. King were born in the Mississippi Delta region. The birthplace and childhood home of Elvis Presley still stands in Tupelo. And the “Father of Country Music,” Jimmie Rogers, has his own museum in his birthplace of Meridian. Visitors can explore those musical roots and more via the Mississippi Blues Trail and Country Music Trail.

From stately antebellum homes and historic downtown districts to state-of-the-art museums, the sights of Mississippi are both cultural and eclectic. Recreational activities of all varieties can be found in the state’s picturesque Gulf Coast towns, expansive Delta flatlands and northern rolling hills.

Highly-rated, pristine golf courses dot Mississippi’s landscape, including Fallen Oak in Biloxi, Dancing Rabbit in Choctaw and Old Waverly and the new Mossy Oak Golf Club in West Point. Outdoor enthusiasts will find adventure in Ross Barnett Reservoir and Mississippi Gulf Coast watersports, Mississippi River canoe excursions and ample hunting and fishing in wildlife areas.

The tastes of Mississippi include indelible Southern culinary delights. Fried catfish, barbecue, Gulf Coast seafood, hot tamales and blue plates filled with vegetables and southern delicacies to comfort any soul can be found in restaurants, markets and roadside stands throughout the state.

The Magnolia State offers visitors an unmatched cultural escape filled with unforgettable sounds, sights, tastes and experiences.

