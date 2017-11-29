MoMath, the National Museum of Mathematics, wants the world to know that math is not confined to the classroom. Math is everywhere in the world and the New York City museum plans to increase the public’s knowledge and perception of mathematics.

“Adults enjoy the opportunity to be able to explore and discover math in creative and aesthetic pursuits,” said Cindy Lawrence, executive director of the National Museum of Mathematics. Located in Manhattan, the museum is the only hands-on science museum in New York City.

Visitors can wander through two floors of exhibits, engage in mathematical challenges, even lose themselves in a world of numbers and patterns.

“Seeing Math” is designed to let groups see how math shows up in our everyday life, “Math Flash” gives visitors breaking news in mathematics, the “Tessalation Station” has groups creating tiling patterns out of unusual magnetic shapes and the “Human Tree” that gives visitors the chance to see successively smaller copies of themselves.

While guests can explore the museum on their own, the museum offers the option of scheduling a guided tour.

“The Derivatives Tour provides an opportunity for groups of up to 15 people to tour the museum with a dedicated tour guide, learning about some of the hidden math embedded within the museum or about some colorful characters in math history,” Lawrence said.

The museum also offers group activities and special events of interest to adults.

“Math Encounters is the Museum’s flagship presentation series for adult learners, running on the first Wednesday of each month,” Lawrence said. “It showcases the wonder and beauty of mathematics as presented by research level mathematicians who are particularly gifted at conveying math to a general audience.”

The museum also hosts individual programs and events each month, many are designed for adults.

Group discounts are available. The museum offers a Daily Deluxe and a Double Deluxe group option. More details are available on the group visit page.

Motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 212-542-0566 and momath.org/visit.