Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium uncovers the ocean

At the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, various sea life is exhibited and studied, but the experience goes well beyond fish in exquisite tanks. Manatees, sea turtles and river otters welcome visitors to watch in their watery world in Sarasota.

Devotion to the study and protection of the ocean is an ever-present feature here, and there’s always an undercurrent of education.

What began more than 60 years ago as a small lab focusing on shark research has blossomed into a full-fledged, renowned laboratory and aquarium. More than 100 species call the 10 ½-acre campus home.

Groups discover these “guardians of the sea” are happy to share their knowledge of the deep blue and its inhabitants.

A variety of tours are available and cover a wide scope, from a special lecture series, to Eco-Boat Tours, Kayaking with Mote, a Shark Encounter and Morning Rounds.

“Morning Rounds are our opportunity to personalize the behind-the-scenes experience and provide guests with a fun and exciting introduction to Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium,” said Dana Henderson, programs coordinator. “It is truly heartwarming to see our guests become enthralled and inspired with marine life and Mote research, and to feel empowered to contribute to ocean conservation.”

The Morning Rounds tour takes place before the site is open to the public. Morning Rounds and the Shark Encounter are more immersive tours.

Reservations are required for groups and should be made a few weeks in advance. However, for the Shark Encounter and Morning Rounds, reservations should be made at least two months in advance. Some tours are only available on certain days; check the schedule on the Mote website. Select tours require an additional fee.

Motorcoach parking is available on-site and group rates are available.

For more information, call 941-388-4441 or visit mote.org.

Article by Richelle Tremaine