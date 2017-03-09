Motor City Brew Tours shares beer and Detroit

Stephen C. Johnson knows beer and the beer scene in both Detroit and Michigan. Johnson is the owner of Motor City Brew Tours and the author of Detroit Beer: A History of Brewing in the Motor City.

The company offers Motor City Brew Tours and Bike & Brew Tours.

“We call all of the tour experiences part education and part social hour,” said Johnson. “We work with Michigan breweries and have over 50 brewery partners. Since 2009, we have taken more than 15,000 people to Michigan breweries. We support Michigan by serving our tour guests 100 percent Michigan-made craft beer, cider, mead and spirits.”

The typical brewery bus or walking tour visits three breweries. “We sample different beers, go on guided tours at each brewery and feed you along the way,” Johnson said. “You get to interact with our Michigan craft beer-centric tour guide who is the tour group the entire time.”

From May through September, Motor City Brew Tours offers Bike & Brew Tours in downtown Detroit. Participants bicycle to historic sites on the guided, three-hour tour. Stops are made to describe a site’s historical significance. “We have multiple tour themes including brewery, Prohibition, Corktown, church and auto history,” Johnson said. “Every tour ticket includes an organized small group ride, history stops and lunch and beer at a Michigan brewery at the end of the tour.”

Private tours are available. Optional tour extras, like souvenir pint glasses, T-shirts and copies of Johnson’s book, can be preordered.

The company offers bus transportation to local beer festivals throughout the year.

In his book, published last year, Johnson chronicles Detroit beer history from the 1800s up to Prohibition, the rise and fall of big beer and the current craft beer boom.

The tours Motor City Brew Tours offers involve alcohol, so it only offers tours to adults aged 21 and over.

For more information, call 248-850-2563 or visit motorcitybrewtours.com.