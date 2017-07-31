MOUNT RAINIER, Wash. — Mount Rainier’s wildflowers are now beginning to bloom, welcoming Mount Rainier National Park visitors with a vibrant display of color.

“Visitors travel from around the world to explore the mountain during wildflower season,” said Dee Peterson, president of the board of directors of Visit Rainier. “The alpine flowers bloom at different elevations around the region at different times. Visitors can make several trips now through the early fall and see something new every time.”

While many people hike trails such as the Skyline Trail at Paradise or Summerland on the route to Sunrise, there are also several spots visitors can experience acres of wildflowers without even having to leave their vehicle. The meadows around Tipsoo Lake at the top of Chinook Pass are easy to view from the road, as are the meadows surrounding the Sunrise and Paradise areas on Mount Rainier. Crystal Mountain Resort’s Mount Rainier gondola can whisk visitors up to 6,872 feet and put them in the heart of wildflower meadows. Any of these sites are a good option for people of all ages and physical abilities.

VisitRainier.com makes it easy for visitors to enjoy wildflowers by offering links to a wildflower identification guide and wildflower reports. In addition, Visit Rainier will be tweeting (#wildflowerwatch) and posting Facebook and blog updates on what’s blooming and where. The site also provides a list of the Top 10 Wildflower Hikes around the mountain, offers live views from 14 webcams and provides trip planning tips. Links are here:

