SHREVEPORT, La. — Organizers of the 35th annual Mudbug Madness Festival have announced details of the event, which will take place, May 24–27, 2018, in downtown Shreveport’s Festival Plaza.

Mudbug Madness Festival, sponsored by CenterPoint Energy, features two stages of live Cajun and zydeco music as well as a children’s entertainment stage, arts and crafts vendors, and food vendors selling popular Louisiana favorites like boiled crawfish, gumbo, jambalaya and boudin. The festival is organized and presented by Downtown Shreveport Unlimited. Complete festival details, including hours of operation and admission fees, are available at MudbugMadness.com.

Live entertainment headliners scheduled to perform on the Swamp Stage and the Madness Stage during the 35th annual Mudbug Madness Festival include: Dirtfoot, 9 p.m., Thursday, May 24; Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers, 9 p.m., Thursday, May 24; Horace Trahan & The Ossun Playboys, 7 p.m., Friday, May 25; Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience, 9 p.m., Friday, May 25; Flow Tribe, 9 p.m., Friday, May 25; Marc Broussard, 9 p.m., Saturday, May 26; Waylon Thibodeaux, 9 p.m., Saturday, May 26; Roddy Romero & The Hub City All Stars, 6:30 p.m., Sunday, May 27; and Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun, 9 p.m., Sunday, May 27. Full entertainment lineups for all three stages, including the Kids on the Bayou Stage, can be viewed online.

In addition to hot, boiled crawfish, non-stop live music and a variety of vendors selling authentic Cajun and Creole cuisine, the 35th annual Mudbug Madness Festival will feature crawfish eating and calling contests for all ages. The Sportspectrum Mudbug Madness 5K will be held at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 24. Hands-on art activities for kids, including the painting of the annual Mudbug Madness Festival mural, will take place throughout the festival.

