Muhammad Ali Center shares boxing legend’s story

Showcasing the life of Muhammad Ali and his six core principles, the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky, inspires fans and shares Ali’s legacy through programming and educational initiatives.

“A visit to the center is not just an experience, but a journey to the heart of a champion,” said Morgan Szabo, programming associate. “The center’s three levels of award-winning exhibits and galleries invite visitors to explore Muhammad Ali’s legendary life, as well as to reflect upon one’s own individual values, inner strength, character and what makes you the greatest person you can be.”

As a boxer, Louisville native Ali became a legend with his speed and grace after winning a gold medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics. Aside from boxing, Ali hand-delivered medical supplies and food to areas in need and assisted many charities, including the Make-A-Wish-Foundation.

Ali also made headlines when he embraced the Nation of Islam and refused to be inducted into the United States Army. In addition to receiving countless awards, Ali was named a United Nations Messenger of Peace by the secretary-general of the United Nations in 1998. Ali’s six core principles include Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect and Spirituality. These principles are represented through interactive and multimedia exhibits at the center, Szabo said.

“When visitors leave the center, we hope they feel empowered to make a positive change in the world, just like “The Champ,” Ali,” she said.

Group tours are offered Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include a 15-minute introduction from a professional educator. Visits last about two hours and must be booked three weeks in advance. Groups also can book after-hours tours and receive assistance with itinerary planning.

Located downtown, the center is close to several dining options, including Proof on Main and the Bristol Bar & Grille. Groups of 20 or more receive a discounted rate. Motorcoach parking is available on Sixth Street.

For more information, call 502-992-5340 or visit alicenter.org.