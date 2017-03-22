Mural Arts Philadelphia unites artists and communities

Thanks to Mural Arts Philadelphia, the city serves as both the canvas and the gallery.

For 30 years, nonprofit Mural Arts Philadelphia has worked with communities to create over 4,000 murals in the city. And while the colorful murals are the most visible part, the organization is committed to the journey behind the creation of the art. Its mission is an issue-driven, community effort to bring about social change and move the city forward through art.

Taking a mural tour of Philadelphia is a great way for groups to explore different parts of the city.

“Our professionally trained guides take visitors off the beaten path to discover why Philadelphia is the mural capital of the world, and see firsthand how art ignites change,” said Ellen S. Soloff, director of tours and merchandise. “This program is unique to Philadelphia, so it helps to showcase the city in a very special way.”

While Mural Arts Philadelphia offers tours by foot, train, trolley and Segway, popular among groups are the Mural Mile walking tours.

“These provide visitors with a unique flavor of the city and some of its neighborhoods,” Soloff said. “If a group is interested in the industrial history of the city, then the Reimagined Landscapes trolley tour would be perfect.”

Whether it’s joining in on a painting day or visiting a specific area, a tour can be created that addresses each group’s interests.

“Visitors will learn about the history of the program, mural-making process and the colorful stories behind each mural and its artist,” Soloff said. “In addition to the tours, there are some interactive experiences available including mural painting and even a scavenger hunt.”

For more information, call 215-925-3633, email info@muralarts.org or visit muralarts.org.

Article by Chelsea Hall