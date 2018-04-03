Museum of Science, Boston sparks curiosity

Get ready for a day of exploration. From animals to energy and a journey through the human body, Museum of Science, Boston offers fun for student groups.

“Students love Boston’s Museum of Science and exploring its 130,000 square feet of gallery space, attending live presentations from enthusiastic educators, and viewing captivating shows in the planetarium and five-story-tall IMAX® Theater,” said Liz Sillari, program manager of group sales and marketing.

With more than 700 interactive exhibits, presentations, temporary exhibits, planetarium shows and IMAX films, there is always something going on.

“Students can find offerings that connect to every aspect of their curriculum and are encouraged to ask provocative questions to learn how the concepts they studied in the classroom relate to the real world,” Sillari said.

The “Hall of Human Life” takes student groups on a journey through the human body via 70 interactive components. Other exhibits include a mind-boggling optical illusion opportunity in “Seeing is Deceiving” and a fan favorite “Yawkey Gallery on the Charles River.” This exhibit explores the connection between nature and engineering on the river.

“One classic experience that always excites students is the Theater of Electricity,” Sillari said. “At the live lightening show, viewers see real indoor lightning bolts produced by the world’s largest air-insulated Van de Graaff generator. A member of the audience is even chosen to participate in this ‘shocking’ presentation!”

Group discounts are available to groups of 15 or more students. Timed tickets must be booked two weeks in advance.

“Museum of Science field trip experiences excite, empower and engage all students to practice STEM habits of mind and to see themselves as scientists, engineers and innovators,” Sillari said. “Unique, hands-on investigative opportunities spark curiosity, creativity and confidence as students explore the wonder and relevancy of science and engineering in our rapidly changing world.”

There is no designated motorcoach parking on museum property, but drop-off and pick-up can occur in the driveway.

For more information, call 617-723-2500, email groupsales@mos.org or visit mos.org.