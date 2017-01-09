Museum of Science and Industry inspires students

For the past seven years, the Museum of Science and Industry has been the top field trip destination among Chicago museums and zoos. Spanning 14 acres and housing thousands of artifacts, the museum welcomed more than 350,000 students last year.

“A visit to the Museum of Science and Industry can help inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers,” said Julie Parente, senior education communications manager.

With Omnimax films, tours, unique interactive experiences, and more than 20 permanent and traveling exhibits, Parente recommended school groups reserve a full day at the museum.

“Kids really love our ‘Science Storms’ exhibit with its incredibly visual 40-foot-tall vortex that resembles a spinning tornado and our enormous Tesla Coil that strikes multiple times a day,” she said. “Kids also love the hands-on activities, like the launchers that fire tennis balls to demonstrate the physics of projectile motion.”

To plan a focused field trip, Parente noted teachers can print out Museum Exploration Guides for each student, as well as access the pre- and post-visit lessons on the museum’s website.

While advance group reservations are required a minimum of four weeks out, Parente suggested schools wanting to visit between April and May, and in November and December, should schedule well before the desired trip date.

Admission to the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry is free for Illinois students. Discounts are available for out-of-state students.

Students may bring their own lunches (advance seating reservations are required) or pre-order box lunches with a timed reservation for semi-private seating. A la carte dining also is available at the Brain Food Court.

Motorcoach drivers may drop off and pick up students at the museum’s Group Center entrance, located on the museum’s west side. Motorcoach parking is available at the McCormick Place truck marshaling yard, located at 31st Street and Lake Shore Drive.

For more information, call 773-684-1414 or visit msichicago.org.

Article by Julie Henning