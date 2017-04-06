National Museum of Toys and Miniatures sparks childhood memories

When groups step inside the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures, they enter a world of days gone by. The Kansas City museum transports visitors back to nostalgic childhood days of play with one of the largest collections of antique toys and the world’s largest collection of fine-scale miniatures.

“As a space of wonder and nostalgia, the museum gives every visitor something to fall in love with,” said Meg Hauser, visitor services manager. “As memories are sparked and conversations flow, we find joy in our ability to give every visitor a special experience through the artistry of fine-scale miniatures and the history of toys.”

The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures opened in 1982 as the Toy and Miniature Museum of Kansas City. Operating in a building on the southwest corner of the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus, the museum grew from 7,000 to 33,000 square feet over the span of 30 years. The museum reopened in 2015 with the name it bears today.

“At a time when museums housing collections of our type are closing nationwide, we are working to improve our interpretation and education to share the history of the common experience of playing with toys and the growing art form of fine-scale miniatures with a local and national audience,” Hauser said.

The museum offers guided and self-guided experiences for groups of 10 to 60 people to explore some of the most noteworthy and popular pieces in both the fine-scale miniature and antique toy galleries. Guided highlights tours last 50–60 minutes. Focus tours for specific exhibits also are available.

“The museum is a portal to the past, a chronicle of the ways that our imaginations have served us over time,” Hauser said. “Children of all ages and at all income levels have engaged in play across generations.”

The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures offers complimentary off-street motorcoach parking.

For more information, call 816-235-8000 or visit toyandminiaturemuseum.org.