Gain music appreciation at Boston Symphony Orchestra

Students can hear strains of beautiful music filter through the halls at the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO).

Students can catch a performance or enjoy one of several programs that are offered specifically for student groups.

“The BSO Group Sales Office is proud to offer multiple opportunities to connect with the professional musicians of the world-renown Boston Symphony Orchestra through its Working With the Masters program,” said Tom Vigna, group sales and marketing associate for Boston Symphony Orchestra. “Come visit us at Symphony Hall, one of the world’s great concert halls!”

The BSO has an open rehearsal program for 8-12 grade students. This program gives groups the opportunity to see and experience a professional and working musician’s rehearsal.

There also is a program that allows students to interact with Boston Symphony Orchestra professional musicians. One of the options gives groups the chance to perform a few prepared pieces with the guidance of a member of the BSO, who also provides a critique of the performance.

“Here at the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the (Boston) Pops, we know that groups are unique,” Vigna said. “Of course, we offer great discounts and flexible payment plans, but that’s only the beginning. Our knowledgeable group sales staff is here to guide you every step of the way to create a true experience for your members. That means giving you the personalized service needed for that perfect day at Symphony Hall or Tanglewood. Whatever your interests are, the group sales office will lead you to an unforgettable musical adventure.”

The symphony also offers behind-the-scenes tours for groups of 10 students or more.

There are more than 250 concerts and performances that take place each year at Symphony Hall and Tanglewood locations.

Motorcoach drop-off and pick-up is available at the main entrance. Parking also is available on Huntington Avenue.

For more information, call 617-638-9390 or visit bso.org.