For groups with music in their souls, America’s Southeast has a multitude of legendary music venues to transport people back to the earliest days of several genres. Plus, these iconic hotspots and hall of fame locations provide a taste of where music is headed.

Country Music Hall of Fame

Two and a half million artifacts, 64,000 square feet of gallery space, one remarkable steward of an ever-evolving American art form – the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, connects contemporary country music artists to the genre’s storied folk roots.

The largest popular music museum in the world, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is home to photographs, original recordings, musical instruments, costumes and other artifacts, including honky-tonk vocalist and guitarist Webb Pierce’s 1962 Pontiac convertible and Bill Monroe’s 1923 Gibson F-5 mandolin.

“Made by master luthier Lloyd Loar, this instrument is unquestionably the most famous mandolin in American music history,” said Brad Henton, associate director of museum sales.

Part of the museum experience is a private guided tour of fabled RCA Studio B, the oldest surviving recording studio in Nashville and “Home of 1,000 Hits,” including Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” and Elvis Presley’s “Are You Lonesome Tonight?”

In addition to group rates and special group check-in desk, the museum offers several group-only experiences, including a private performance and discussion with John Carter Cash, Johnny and June’s only child; pressing a poster at legendary letterpress icon Hatch Show Print; and a recording session at RCA Studio B with a professional sound engineer.

Preservation Hall

Paying homage to one of America’s truest art forms since 1961, traditional New Orleans jazz, is Preservation Hall.

This iconic Louisiana music venue, located in the heart of the French Quarter, presents acoustic concerts in an intimate setting.

Entertainers include members of resident band, PresHall Brass, whose members are led by legendary musician Daniel “Weenie” Farrow and whose goal is to “spread the gospel of New Orleans’ unique musical and cultural heritage” on a worldwide stage.

Concerts are presented almost every night of the year and include three individual 45-minute performances and an occasional fourth early show. Tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis; however, Preservation Hall offers a Big Shot ticket that guarantees ticket holders a premium seat and lets them skip the line to get right in.

There are no discounted tickets for groups, and the Big Shot ticket costs more than the general admission ticket, but the benefit is the reserved seating.

“We happily accept full set buyouts for larger groups,” said Mike McDermott, box office manager. “These need to be handled about two months ahead of time as we begin to sell advance tickets over a month before show time.”

Athens, Georgia

The music scene in Athens, Georgia, arrived in a blur of Technicolor punk and jangling guitars with alt-indie sensations of The B-52’s and R.E.M. But musical influences reach back decades to the early years of jazz and blues.

The best way for groups to experience the city’s musical mélange is with the guided Athens Music History Walking Tour. All 24 points of interest are highlights, with stops from the Morton Building where Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Cab Calloway and Bessie Smith performed from the 1920s through the 1940s, to the Last Resort, formerly a music club featuring bluegrass, folk, jazz bands and stand-up comedians like Steve Martin and everything in between and beyond.

“There’s Wuxtry Records, where Peter Buck of R.E.M. once manned the counter, the Steeple, where R.E.M. played its first gig and so many more places,” said Khyra Walker, public relations coordinator at the Athens Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Other must-dos are stepping into the vault at the Special Collections Libraries to see items from the Georgia Music Hall of Fame and catching a show at 40 Watt Club or the rooftop bar at Georgia Theatre.

“This is such a perfect location to watch the sunset, relax with a drink in hand and enjoy Athens’ local music,” Walker said.

Muscle Shoals, Alabama

For music-loving groups coming to this little corner of northern Alabama, Kathryn Balch, Colbert County Tourism sales and marketing, lays out the perfect itinerary.

“Begin with the 9 a.m. tour of FAME, then head to Muscle Shoals Sound Studio and Cypress Moon Studios, break for lunch and then continue to the Alabama Music Hall of Fame and the W.C. Handy Home and Museum.”

Established in 1959, family owned FAME Recording launched the famous Muscle Shoals sound with such artists as Wilson Pickett, Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, Etta James and others recording here and drawing attention to Alabama’s first successful professional recording studio. Other artists followed: Liza Minelli, Tom Jones, Little Richard, the Osmond’s, Mac Davis, Jerry Reid.

Established 10 years later was Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, where such musical luminaries as The Rolling Stones, Cher, Bob Segar, Rod Stewart and Paul Simon created headlining 1970s hits. Cypress Moon Studios is where recording artists Bob Dylan, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Dr. Hook, Clarence Carter, Julian Lennon, Glenn Frey and countless others continued to lay down tracks for over 25 years.

The achievements and music of Alabamians are presented in the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, including “Father of the Blues” W.C Handy, “Father of Rock and Roll” Sam Phillips and Percy Sledge (“When a Man Loves a Woman”) – all Shoals natives.

See Handy’s piano inside the Florence, Alabama, cabin where he was born in 1873.

Delta Blues Museum

In “the land where the blues began” visitors find the Delta Blues Museum, home to an array of artifacts and memorabilia housed in a circa 1918 freight depot. This historic Clarksville venue, a Mississippi Landmark Property, and adjacent 7,000-square-foot Muddy Waters Addition, showcase the museum’s permanent collection and traveling exhibits.

Some of the museum’s treasures are one of B.B. King’s “Lucille” guitars; the piano, shoes and signed harmonica of harp master Charlie Musselwhite; John Lee Hooker guitars; and an original sign from one of the juke joints where Robert Johnson was allegedly poisoned at his last gig.

Not to be missed is the storyline of singer-songwriter and musician Johnson, who recorded 29 songs between 1936 and 1937 before his death in 1938. Another must-see is the childhood cabin of Muddy Waters, where a life-size statue of the legendary singer/guitarist holding a replica of his 1950s guitar holds court.

Group tour manager Maie Smith said that the “folk artwork of the dead,” created by musician and gravedigger James “Son” Thomas, never fails to surprise museum visitors.

“We always show a warm welcome to our groups,” she said. “We provide them an overview of the museum and explain the environment and social and economic makeup and how these issues helped to create the blues.”

Discounted tickets are available for groups. Advance reservations may be made on the website. Smith prefers at least five business days’ notice to make arrangements

for visiting groups.

Article by Kathy Witt