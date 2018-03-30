It’s all about music at The Schubert Club Museum

The Schubert Club Museum in downtown Saint Paul, Minnesota, offers a world-class collection of historic keyboards, original letters and manuscripts of famous composers and musical instruments from around the world.

Kate Cooper, director of education and museum, said the museum offers visitors insights in the inspiring role of music through the ages by means of its collection and music-themed exhibits of historic and cultural interest.

“The Schubert Club Museum is a wonderful space for all, located in Saint Paul’s iconic Landmark Center,” Cooper said. “It is an interactive space, which offers visitors a reflection on the joys of music-making through the centuries.”

Through its collection, exhibits and programming, she said the museum sparks and deepens an appreciation for music within music lovers, students of all ages and professional musicians.

Key exhibit areas include a massive “cyclone” sculpture of instruments from around the world, historic keyboards including a 17th-century Italian harpsichord, and music boxes and phonographs dating to 1890.

Playable originals and replicas of keyboard instruments span the 17th to 20th centuries. Explore the many ways in which the instruments have changed over time.

There’s a traditional gamelan orchestra celebrating an over 1,000-year-old musical tradition from the islands of Bali and Java.

Visitors have opportunities to play many of the instruments. Tours can be either guided or self-guided. Admission to the museum is free. Groups of five or more are encouraged to call ahead.

Motorcoaches unload outside the building, and there is a handicapped-accessible entrance. A coaches parking area is about 1 1/2 miles away. An operator should allow 60 to 90 minutes for a visit. With advance notice, tours can be scheduled outside of regular hours.

For more information, call 651-292-3266 or visit schubert.org/museum.