In Myrtle Beach, nightlife is the specialty. This coastal city boasts a variety of award-wining music, dance, dinner and comedy shows and celebrity concerts.

“The thing that both surprises and pleases group travelers about our entertainment scene is how Myrtle Beach’s options rival those in major metropolitan areas like New York or Chicago – but with a smaller price tag,” said Keith Pierce, public relations strategist for Visit Myrtle Beach. “We boast world-class entertainers who love what they do and have chosen Myrtle Beach as their home, and that enthusiasm shines through in their performances.”

Recently voted the No. 1 Live Entertainment Theatre by Myrtle Beach visitors and locals, the Alabama Theatre features country, Broadway, gospel and bluegrass music. Aside from music, the Alabama Theatre offers comedy and dance. Groups have a chance to participate in deluxe meet and greets, receive souvenir gifts and a red carpet entrance.

Hosted at the Calvin Gilmore Theater, The Carolina Opry is the only show on the Grand Strand to be highly acclaimed by The New York Times, CNN, USA Today and NBC Nightly News. The award-winning show blends two hours of music, dance and comedy in a luxurious theater. Groups can receive VIP recognition from the stage, a discounted group photo rate, special pricing, dinner and show packages, classes and educational sessions.

The House of Blues attracts groups interested in blues, gospel, rock, jazz and comedy. Edwin McCain, Dave Chappelle, Keith Urban and Norah Jones are just some of the headliners who have appeared on the Myrtle Beach stage. Aside from concerts and events, the House of Blues offers a restaurant and bar, a Sunday Gospel Brunch and a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater.

Known as the pioneer of live tribute shows, Legends in Concert possesses the greatest collection of live tribute artists in the industry. Legends in Concert tribute shows have theatrical sets, detailed costumes and an array of special effects. Performers pay homage to Adele, Prince, Bruno Mars, Madonna, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe and Michael Jackson.

For more information, call 800-356-3016 or visit visitmyrtlebeach.com.