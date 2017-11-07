Explore maritime history through hands-on activities along the legendary Mystic River at the largest maritime museum in the United States, Mystic Seaport.

“The core of Mystic Seaport is the historic village located on the shore of the Mystic River,” said Dan McFadden, director of communications at Mystic Seaport. “The site is 19 acres and is home to a re-created seafaring village set in the 19th century. Historic interpreters are present throughout to explain what life was like in the 1860s and to demonstrate the many crafts necessary to support a maritime economy, including blacksmithing, coopering, ship carving, printing and boat building.”

Mystic Seaport: The Museum of America and the Sea has seven rotating exhibits. They span various subjects including whaling, art, scrimshaw and photography. The museum also has four restaurants, a planetarium, an art gallery and a store.

“The museum is home to more than 500 historic watercrafts including four National Historic Landmarks, three of which you can actually go on board: the 1841 whaler Charles W. Morgan, a Gloucester fishing schooner and an operating steamboat,” McFadden said. “There is also a working shipyard open to visitors that specializes in preserving and restoring historic ships and boats.”

Many groups enjoy taking a hands-on approach with the ships that are on display, McFadden said.

“The Charles W. Morgan is always a hit with visitors,” McFadden said. “The ship was built in 1841 and has been painstakingly restored to her state as she was at the height of the American whaling industry. Visitors can go on board and explore the ship and see what it was like to go to sea in the golden age of sail.”

The maritime museum offers programs and workshops for groups including virtual programs, professional development and sailing.

The staff recommend groups plan for three hours to tour the museum. Reduced admission rates are available for groups of 10 or more. Motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 888-973-2767 or visit mysticseaport.org.